Coming for food

Another great day. Blogilates first thing. Coffee with hubby then my 3 mile walk for the day. Got back after 4 miles. Did a bit of macro photography. Lunch omelette afterwards did a 40 minute fast walking video. Mille called while I was doing it so said call me back in 25 as I’m doing a fast walking video, she was walking back from the high street to home so said ok I’ll FaceTime you later. Looked through my photos and sorted out a few for Redbubble as want to get onto the swing of doing that again. Then went up my my new craft room to do a bit of bullet journalling still trying out new things hopefully I will find nice layouts that suits me well. Couple of alterations one talked into but should be overthemoon with happiness that he has very confidence in my abilities. Cooked a salmon and pea risotto for dinner from the Pinch of Nom lighter book. Food shopping at Aldi and then onto to Sainsbury’s for the few bits missing from the list. Amazon ordered arrived plastic canvas so should get on with finishing the bag I was making last year. Read one Chapter hopefully I will manage the challenge of a book a month that Mille set last year but didn’t do it so said I’ll do it this year.