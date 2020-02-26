Previous
Pretty blossom and beautiful blue skie! by bizziebeeme
Pretty blossom and beautiful blue skie!

Decided this morning since it looked so gorgeous outside I would go for a walk around the lakes. Due to the windy wet weather the walks have not been going as planned but I have been doing the fast walking youtube videos to keep the exercise up. So glad I went for my walk first thing the skies didn’t stay blue for long and then the rain!! Whoop whoop only 3lbs till I reach my interim goal weight. Lost 14lbs so far and keeping steady but seems to have slowed down hopefully I will lose at least another 8lbs by the end of March.
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

Loopy-Lou

ace
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
