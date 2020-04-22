Previous
Birthday bouquet by bizziebeeme
Photo 1957

Birthday bouquet

My girls made my 50th birthday as special as it could be with lockdown. It was a wonderful day given quarantine.
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Loopy-Lou

@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
