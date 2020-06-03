Previous
Its a bugs Life! by bizziebeeme
Its a bugs Life!

Spotted this little bug so decided to get my Olympus TG5 to do a little macro photography.

Today I did mindful photography and a class from Skillshare. Finished reading a book onto the next.
3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

Loopy-Lou

@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
