Photo 4086
Yummyilicious
Red Velvet Pancake Stack. And yes I did share it 😋. Highly recommend the 24/7 Polo Bar in London.
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
0
0
Loopy-Lou
ace
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
4087
photos
140
followers
226
following
1119% complete
4080
4081
4082
4083
4084
4085
4086
4087
Views
0
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
pancakes
,
dessert
,
delicious
