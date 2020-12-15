Previous
Beauty of nature
Beauty of nature

After a three mile walk, back to the sewing room to make liners for the laundry baskets.
The Christmas gift my myself arrived today. Something like I would buy myself at the German Christmas markets. Glass pen with coloured inks.
