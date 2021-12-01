Sign up
Photo 4146
Elf going up to check to roof
He thinks he’s been clever on checking that our builder has done a good job with the roof. …
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
3
2
Loopy-Lou
ace
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
4147
photos
112
followers
207
following
1135% complete
View this month »
4139
4140
4141
4142
4143
4144
4145
4146
Leslie
ace
love it
December 1st, 2021
Hazel
ace
Feeling giddy!
December 1st, 2021
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha...hope he is holding on tight !
December 1st, 2021
