A great day in Canterbury. Took this shot while hubby was with the guys getting fittted for wedding suits.After a conversation yesterday on the phone to my daughter I’m still not confident that’s it’s the right outfit. Well I can say I am actually very happy and love the outfit BUT she has made me feel a little unsure. I was not going to rise to it as she said her plus one had two suits but she didn’t think navy was good with the colour scheme of the wedding. My daughter bridesmaid green sage ( pale green). The hire suits are pale grey and they are buying emerald green waistcoats.. Now does the mother of the bride have to wear a particular colour to fit in or do you think that my chosen outfit which I love considering I hate dressing up is perfect for the day.I,m getting so worked up over this wedding which is a little sad considering it’s supposed to be one of the happiest days for a mother.