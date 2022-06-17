Previous
Next
The Car Man, Royal Albert Hall by bizziebeeme
Photo 4190

The Car Man, Royal Albert Hall

A fantastic day exploring Kensington then the afternoon at the Royal Albert Hall. Afterwards walked to Victoria station which was wonderful taking photos along the way. Such a gorgeous day today.
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Loopy-Lou

@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
1147% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise