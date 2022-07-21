Sign up
Photo 4191
Street Photography
Loved that I managed to shoot this within either of them noticing. Both engrossed one on her phone the other reading her book. Loving my morning photography and then onto a theatre show.
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
Loopy-Lou
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
