Street Photography by bizziebeeme
Photo 4191

Street Photography

Loved that I managed to shoot this within either of them noticing. Both engrossed one on her phone the other reading her book. Loving my morning photography and then onto a theatre show.
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

