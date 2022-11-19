Previous
Dinner on a train 🤔 by bizziebeeme
Photo 4198

Dinner on a train 🤔

Well I’ve never seen this before but yes she did open the peas drank the water from the peas then started eating the bread. And then opened a pack of peanuts and put then in the bread 🤔. She then put peanuts in the peas and started eating them.
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

