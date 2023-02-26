Sign up
Photo 4242
A new pot
A visit to Polhil garden centre to get a new pot as hubby broke one. So I repotted it. Also picked up two smaller ones to match. Must be getting old working in the garden …. when it’s cold. 😁
1. A visit to a garden centre always great fun
2. Morning in the garden repotting
3. Lights in the sleeper that we put in yesterday.
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
Loopy-Lou
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
lousday2023
