A new pot by bizziebeeme
Photo 4242

A new pot

A visit to Polhil garden centre to get a new pot as hubby broke one. So I repotted it. Also picked up two smaller ones to match. Must be getting old working in the garden …. when it’s cold. 😁

1. A visit to a garden centre always great fun
2. Morning in the garden repotting
3. Lights in the sleeper that we put in yesterday.
26th February 2023

Loopy-Lou

@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
1162% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

