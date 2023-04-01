Personalised Trainers

A great day at Camden as always. Got a pair of trainers designed for me a camera with flowers and bees on each shoe. Fabulous love them she did an awesome job.

A great meal at Soho Brewdog. Just had to pop into Maccough and Wallis to purchase a couple of thimbles.

Then back to Camden late afternoon to collect the shoes. We stopped by the Indian bar and enjoyed a drink. Highly recommend great drinks and good service.



1. A great day out, good weather

2. Shopping at Camden- personalised trainers and also picked up another cute elephant for my collection.

3. Home via Kentish Town tube station so it was nice to discover that area too.