Previous
Next
Personalised Trainers by bizziebeeme
Photo 4256

Personalised Trainers

A great day at Camden as always. Got a pair of trainers designed for me a camera with flowers and bees on each shoe. Fabulous love them she did an awesome job.
A great meal at Soho Brewdog. Just had to pop into Maccough and Wallis to purchase a couple of thimbles.
Then back to Camden late afternoon to collect the shoes. We stopped by the Indian bar and enjoyed a drink. Highly recommend great drinks and good service.

1. A great day out, good weather
2. Shopping at Camden- personalised trainers and also picked up another cute elephant for my collection.
3. Home via Kentish Town tube station so it was nice to discover that area too.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Loopy-Lou

@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
1166% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise