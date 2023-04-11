Previous
I’m a pretty Fungi by bizziebeeme
Photo 4258

I’m a pretty Fungi

A walk to Bluewater yesterday.
Sorted My photos from Brick Lane trip on Saturday and organised and worked through another folder too getting rid of the rubbish. Hope by end of year to have every folder organised and sorted.

1. Swan on the nest Bluewater. Hope this year see the cygnets hatching. But probably will happen when I’m on holiday again
2. Always a lovely surprise when you get to the till and the item comes up half price. A nightie in Primark.
3. Come across a fantastic blog with an itinerary for Newcastle.
