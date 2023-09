Gorillas around Covent Garden

A fabulous day with Millie who navigated and found all 15 gorillas around Covent Garden. We enjoyed lunch at Lilys at outside terrace Covent Garden along with cocktail. We then enjoyed shopping and ended the day at slug and lettuce for more cocktails. We departed 5:15 Millie to go meet her friend and I was going to St James park for an hour or so before going home.