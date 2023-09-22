Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4331
Galeries Lafayette Paris
A fabulous place for retail therapy 😁
So happy to have finally got to visit Paris. An awesome couple of days to end the holiday. A stop on the way back from Zurich.
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Loopy-Lou
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
4332
photos
91
followers
183
following
1186% complete
View this month »
4325
4326
4327
4328
4329
4330
4331
4332
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
22nd September 2023 5:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
store
,
shopping
,
paris
,
department
,
lousday2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close