Galeries Lafayette Paris by bizziebeeme
Galeries Lafayette Paris

A fabulous place for retail therapy 😁
So happy to have finally got to visit Paris. An awesome couple of days to end the holiday. A stop on the way back from Zurich.
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Loopy-Lou

@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
1186% complete

