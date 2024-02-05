Previous
Spiralling by bizziebeeme
A wonderful time at Kew Gardens today. Some much needed me time, I love a day out with my camera and what a better place then Kew Gardens. I very much enjoyed the orchid festival.
Loopy-Lou

@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
