Osprey With His Catch

Once again, Ken's good eye spied this osprey on a fence post as we drove along. I was looking out the other side of our vehicle. Thankfully, it remained there as we backed up closer to it and as I carefully stepped out of our truck to get a better perspective. It was a bonus to see it had its lunch in its talons! I got several good photos, so it was hard to choose which one to post. I think I will also post the one of the osprey looking right at me in my Other Favs album. Even better on black!