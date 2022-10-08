Previous
"Harold", The Bull Elk by bjywamer
Photo 843

"Harold", The Bull Elk

We decided to visit the nearby Bison Range very early this morning and saw lots of wildlife (some of which I will post photos of here). But, amazingly, as we were nearly ready to head home we saw a young couple with nice cameras watching something. Well, it turned out to be this incredible bull elk (which we later learned was an old-timer known as "Harold" by all who frequent the Range). Upon close examination of my many photos of Harold,once we got back home, we realized it was the SAME bull elk we had seen and taken photos of yesterday! We didn't think the area where we had seen him was actually on the Bison Range, but it may have been. Or Harold had just decided to do a little "touring" of the neighboring empty acres. LOL Whatever the case, I got so many terrific photos of Harold that I was hard put to choose one to post here. He is truly a magnificent animal!
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
230% complete

bkb in the city
Great capture of this wonderful animal
October 9th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
He’s rather magnificent!
October 9th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
October 9th, 2022  
Barb ace
@bkbinthecity @carole_sandford @joansmor Thanks so much!!
October 9th, 2022  
