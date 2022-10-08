"Harold", The Bull Elk

We decided to visit the nearby Bison Range very early this morning and saw lots of wildlife (some of which I will post photos of here). But, amazingly, as we were nearly ready to head home we saw a young couple with nice cameras watching something. Well, it turned out to be this incredible bull elk (which we later learned was an old-timer known as "Harold" by all who frequent the Range). Upon close examination of my many photos of Harold,once we got back home, we realized it was the SAME bull elk we had seen and taken photos of yesterday! We didn't think the area where we had seen him was actually on the Bison Range, but it may have been. Or Harold had just decided to do a little "touring" of the neighboring empty acres. LOL Whatever the case, I got so many terrific photos of Harold that I was hard put to choose one to post here. He is truly a magnificent animal!