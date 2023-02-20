Sign up
Photo 920
Just Me...and Bitsy
I don't like selfies but couldn't come up with anything to photograph today.
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
2597
photos
48
followers
70
following
Tags
people
,
selfie
Milanie
ace
Good to see you, Barb
February 22nd, 2023
