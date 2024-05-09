Previous
Naughty Squeaker! by bjywamer
Photo 1178

Naughty Squeaker!

Here's your acrobat, @casa LOL This is the first time that Squeaker has actually jumped onto one of the feeders to rob seeds. Cheeky fellow,eh?

9th May 2024 9th May 24

Barb

@bjywamer
Junko Y ace
This is such a funny scene! Caught in the act of breaking in to steal, by a friendly looking observer!
May 9th, 2024  
