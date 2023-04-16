Sign up
Photo 971
"Squeaker"
Ken calls this squirrel "Squeaker". Don't know if it's a young one from this year's babies or an older one from previous years. But, judging by its size, I would guess a newbie. LOL
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Very much appreciated!
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
1
3
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
2694
photos
49
followers
71
following
266% complete
964
965
966
967
968
969
970
971
967
968
341
689
969
690
970
971
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
16th April 2023 10:36am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
animals
,
wildlife
,
backyard
,
squirrels
Milanie
ace
I can never pass up a squirrel shot - he's adorable.
April 17th, 2023
