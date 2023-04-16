Previous
"Squeaker" by bjywamer
Photo 971

"Squeaker"

Ken calls this squirrel "Squeaker". Don't know if it's a young one from this year's babies or an older one from previous years. But, judging by its size, I would guess a newbie. LOL

16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Milanie ace
I can never pass up a squirrel shot - he's adorable.
April 17th, 2023  
