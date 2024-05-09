Sign up
Photo 401
One More Of Talented Squeaker...
This guy has gotten very bold the last several days. Fun to watch but hope it doesn't scare off the birds these feeders are meant for... Take note
@casablanca
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs, All so appreciated!
9th May 2024
9th May 24
0
0
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Overflow...
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
wildlife
,
backyard
,
squirrels
