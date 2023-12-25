Previous
"O Christmas Tree, O Christmas Tree..." by bjywamer
Photo 1091

"O Christmas Tree, O Christmas Tree..."

Small and artificial but still pretty and festive! Wishing all of you here on 365 a blessed day and year to come!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b3d6JMLaRzQ

Many thanks for your visits. comments, and favs.
Always much appreciated!
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
298% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely-Merry Christmas
December 25th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty, Merry Christmas, Barb.
December 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise