Photo 1091
"O Christmas Tree, O Christmas Tree..."
Small and artificial but still pretty and festive! Wishing all of you here on 365 a blessed day and year to come!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b3d6JMLaRzQ
Many thanks for your visits. comments, and favs.
Always much appreciated!
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
2949
photos
56
followers
75
following
298% complete
Views
3
3
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
23rd December 2023 10:16pm
Privacy
christmas
celebrations
songtitle-102
sixws-142
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely-Merry Christmas
December 25th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty, Merry Christmas, Barb.
December 25th, 2023
