Previous
Pheasant by bjywamer
Photo 810

Pheasant

Saw quite a few of these today. They move quickly, so often difficult to grab a photo. This one cooperated by standing still! :-)

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so very appreciated!
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
221% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise