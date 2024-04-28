Sign up
Pippi
Pippi is the youngest fur baby in our household. He is about two years old, based upon the age he appeared to be when he showed up as a feral kitty at our door.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so very appreciated!
28th April 2024
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
animals
pets
cat
felines
Casablanca
ace
Sweet cat
April 28th, 2024
