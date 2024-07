Great Blue Heron

This was my "red-letter" day for finally getting a good photo of a heron! This one was sitting quite close to the road and didn't fly off. After we saw this one we saw two others at a greater distance, but all less than 1/2 mile from each other. Normally we might go for weeks without seeing any herons close enough to photograph!



