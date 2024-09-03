Sign up
Previous
Photo 1291
My Favorite Rose...
My favorite rose has re-bloomed! So happy! The other are red and don't have the fragrance that this one does. :-)
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very appreciated!
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
3
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3509
photos
76
followers
93
following
353% complete
1284
1285
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
1289
925
497
251
1290
926
498
1291
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
flowers
,
roses
,
gardens
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely. Such a pretty soft color.
September 4th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and soft looking.
September 4th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
It's a beauty
September 4th, 2024
