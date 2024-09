Missoula, Montana has these murals on traffic signal boxes all over town. I almost didn't get this photo, as you have to be quick before the traffic light changes and hope no other vehicle comes between your camera and your photo op. Missoula is called the Garden City, which you may be able to see on the side of this signal box. Here is a link if you'd like to explore them further:Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!