Sparrow On The Rooftop by bjywamer
49 / 365

Sparrow On The Rooftop

He sat there for the longest time with that nesting material in his beak. Maybe wondering if there are any more empty birdhouses in which to build his nest... lol Some of them already sound to have fledglings in them!
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Barb

