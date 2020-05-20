Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
49 / 365
Sparrow On The Rooftop
He sat there for the longest time with that nesting material in his beak. Maybe wondering if there are any more empty birdhouses in which to build his nest... lol Some of them already sound to have fledglings in them!
20th May 2020
20th May 20
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
1135
photos
53
followers
79
following
13% complete
View this month »
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
Latest from all albums
38
48
273
84
293
397
49
274
Photo Details
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
Extras #1
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
19th May 2020 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
sparrows
,
springtime
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close