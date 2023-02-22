Sign up
Photo 667
"Blowin' In The Wind..."
It was really cold (9 degrees) and windy today. Perfect weather forcapturing our nation's flag "blowin' in the wind"!
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
182% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
22nd February 2023 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
united states
,
flags
