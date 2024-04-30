Previous
Squeaker At the Peanut Buffet by bjywamer
Photo 807

Squeaker At the Peanut Buffet

Self-explanatory! LOL

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so very appreciated!
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
221% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Cute shot, he’s tucking in well there!
April 30th, 2024  
Barb ace
@carole_sandford He surely did, Carole! He knows where is "bread is buttered", as we might say! LOL
April 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise