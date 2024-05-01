Previous
Red-Winged Blackbird by bjywamer
Red-Winged Blackbird

We are getting lots of these at our feeders this year. Nice, because they are one of my favorite birds. :-)

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so very appreciated!
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Barb

@bjywamer
