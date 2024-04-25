Sign up
Previous
Photo 802
Another View of Mama & Baby
When Ken honked the truck horn to get their attention, baby startled and I caught this!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so appreciated!
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
2
2
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
24th April 2024 2:11pm
Tags
animals
,
horses
,
montana
KV
ace
Beautiful… what a way to get the shot… nice work!
April 25th, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Couldn't be sweeter! Fav
April 25th, 2024
