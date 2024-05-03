Previous
Blue Heron by bjywamer
Blue Heron

Wish I could have grabbed a photo when we first spotted this heron in the pond closer to where we were on the road. But, it flew across to this spot. Was wishing I had my 600 mm lens about then!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so appreciated!
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Barb

