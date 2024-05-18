Sign up
Photo 409
Goldfinch
We are seeing a lot of goldfinches at our feeder this year. Very enjoyable. Now hoping to grab a photo of a house finch. Have only seen one or two of those so far...
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs.
Always so appreciated!
18th May 2024
18th May 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
birds
,
goldfinches
Joan Robillard
ace
Great capture
May 22nd, 2024
