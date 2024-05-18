Previous
Goldfinch by bjywamer
Photo 409

Goldfinch

We are seeing a lot of goldfinches at our feeder this year. Very enjoyable. Now hoping to grab a photo of a house finch. Have only seen one or two of those so far...

18th May 2024 18th May 24

Barb

Joan Robillard ace
Great capture
May 22nd, 2024  
