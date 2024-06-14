Sign up
Photo 850
Another Traffic Light Signal Box In Missoula
Taken through our truck windshield as were were stopped at a traffic light. Here is a link is you'd like to read more about this artwork that is found all over Missoula on street corners:
https://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/1245/Traffic-Signal-Box-Art
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3228
photos
65
followers
83
following
Tags
artwork
,
murals
