Another Traffic Light Signal Box In Missoula by bjywamer
Another Traffic Light Signal Box In Missoula

Taken through our truck windshield as were were stopped at a traffic light. Here is a link is you'd like to read more about this artwork that is found all over Missoula on street corners:
https://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/1245/Traffic-Signal-Box-Art

14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Barb

