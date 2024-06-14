Previous
Half Full? Or Half Disappearing? by bjywamer
Half Full? Or Half Disappearing?

I liked this daytime (think it was late afternoon?) photo of the moon. Hadn't taken any in awhile...

Many thanks fro your visits, comments, and favs. All so appreciated!
14th June 2024

Barb

