Rainy Day Doves by bjywamer
Rainy Day Doves

It rained steadily all day here today. These doves sat on the arbor for quite awhile before probably seeking some shelter in the nearby trees.

17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Barb

Susan Klassen ace
What a great capture!
June 18th, 2024  
