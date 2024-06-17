Sign up
Previous
Photo 1215
Rainy Day Doves
It rained steadily all day here today. These doves sat on the arbor for quite awhile before probably seeking some shelter in the nearby trees.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All very much appreciated!
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
1
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3235
photos
66
followers
84
following
332% complete
1208
1209
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
850
1212
851
1213
1214
431
852
1215
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
doves
,
rainfall
Susan Klassen
ace
What a great capture!
June 18th, 2024
