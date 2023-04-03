Previous
A Family, Perhaps? by bjywamer
Photo 685

A Family, Perhaps?

These three are not the same swans from my humorous photos of the last several days. We were blessed to see numerous swans, ducks, Canada geese, and deer along the way on this drive.

3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Barb

Barb
