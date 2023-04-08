Previous
Western Meadowlark by bjywamer
Photo 687

Western Meadowlark

Seen at the Bison Range this morning. It made the whole trip worthwhile!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Very much appreciated!
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A lovely detailed image
April 8th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic feather details
April 8th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
What a pretty bird!
April 8th, 2023  
