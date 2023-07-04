Previous
Whitetail Doe In A Canola (?) Field by bjywamer
Whitetail Doe In A Canola (?) Field

Not absolutely sure these flowers are a canola crop but the friend I consulted was fairly sure. If I find out differently I will come back and edit my title. :-)

4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Barb

Photo Details

