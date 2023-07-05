Sign up
Photo 732
Self-Explanatory!
This was at the gate blocking the way to the abandoned building I also photographed at this location.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so appreciated!
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
2823
photos
53
followers
71
following
Views
3
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
4th July 2023 12:43pm
Tags
signs
,
montana
