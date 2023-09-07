Previous
Giant Pumpkin by bjywamer
Photo 750

Giant Pumpkin

This pumpkin and a few others are on a vine which sprung up by itself in our main garden where we purposefully grew pumpkins last year.
Nice surprise!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always very appreciated!
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
205% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise