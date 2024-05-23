Previous
A Bit Different POV... by bjywamer
Photo 828

A Bit Different POV...

Difficult to get photos of our hummingbirds without the feeder also. Maybe one of these times... :-) Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so much appreciated!
23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
226% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
Ooh wow! You have hummingbirds! I love this shot with its wings all a-blur! Fav
May 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise