Discuss
Hummingbird
Finally got one decent shot of a hummingbird at our feeder last evening. They are so speedy and didn't linger long enough for me to get good captures.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so very much appreciated!
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
birds
,
hummingbirds
Heather
ace
I really like this shot, Barb! The blur of its wings and tail gives a sense of its rapid movement as it targets the feeder! Fav
July 27th, 2024
