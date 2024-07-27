Previous
Hummingbird by bjywamer
Hummingbird

Finally got one decent shot of a hummingbird at our feeder last evening. They are so speedy and didn't linger long enough for me to get good captures.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so very much appreciated!
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

Barb

@bjywamer
Heather ace
I really like this shot, Barb! The blur of its wings and tail gives a sense of its rapid movement as it targets the feeder! Fav
July 27th, 2024  
