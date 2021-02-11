Previous
Next
Reluctant Poser by bjywamer
174 / 365

Reluctant Poser

Trapper does not like it when I point the camera at him but I told him to "sit" and to "stay" and managed to get this before he looked away, which you will see in the other photo I post.
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
47% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise