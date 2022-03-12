Previous
Unfurled... by bjywamer
264 / 365

Unfurled...

Working at capturing a hawk in flight. Not the best but getting better.
12th March 2022 12th Mar 22

Barb

@bjywamer
amyK ace
Well done
March 13th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
That is not easy to do- but I do like the detail you've gotten on his wing tips here.
March 13th, 2022  
