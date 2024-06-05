Sign up
Wild Irises
These wild irises grow along this narrow creek every year. Seen along the way to our transfer station where we can take our trash. BOB
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so appreciated!
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
