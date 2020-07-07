Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3223
Rising River
We had some time to kill today. So l stopped by Dawson Park. Went for a walk and take some pictures.
This boat launch is closed due to the fact that the river has risen quite a bit and is moving rather quickly
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
2
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3223
photos
332
followers
402
following
883% complete
3216
3217
3218
3219
3220
3221
3222
3223
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
7th July 2020 3:37pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
river
,
landscape
,
boat
,
launch
Diana
ace
That does seem like a of water. Have you had too much rain recently?
July 8th, 2020
Jay
very nice composition
July 8th, 2020
